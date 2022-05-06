See All Geriatric Medicine Doctors in Frederick, MD
Dr. Naaz Hussain, MD

Geriatric Medicine
4.1 (9)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Naaz Hussain, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Frederick, MD. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from MUMBAI UNIVERSITY / BOMBAY HOSPITAL INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Frederick Health Hospital and Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center.

Dr. Hussain works at Johns Hopkins Community Physicians in Frederick, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Asthma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Gastroenterology and Hepatology Services - Johns Hopkins Community Physicians
    45 Thomas Johnson Dr Ste 109, Frederick, MD 21702 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 696-1000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Frederick Health Hospital
  • Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hypothyroidism
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Asthma
Hypothyroidism
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Asthma

Hypothyroidism
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Asthma
Immunization Administration
Smoking Cessation Counseling
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wellness Examination
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Thyroid
Acne
Acute Bronchitis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Anxiety
Arthritis
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Atherosclerosis
Back Pain
Bronchitis
Bronchospasm
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Esophagitis
Fever
Fibromyalgia
Gait Abnormality
Gastritis
Geriatric Assessment
Hair Loss
Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Joint Pain
Lactose Intolerance
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Loss of Taste
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Nausea
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteomalacia
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Overactive Bladder
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Proteinuria
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Reflux Esophagitis
Shingles
Sleep Apnea
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Stye
Tension Headache
Thyroid Goiter
Tobacco Use Disorder
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaccination
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Venous Insufficiency
Vertigo
Viral Infection
Vitamin B Deficiency
Wheezing
Actinic Keratosis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Advance Directive End of Life Planning
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Arthritis of the Elbow
Ataxia
Bedsores
Bedwetting
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Bladder Infection
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Breast Pain
Bronchiectasis
Bursitis
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Cellulitis
Cervicitis
Chest Pain
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Pain
Chronic Prostatitis
Chronic Sinusitis
Contact Dermatitis
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Dermatitis
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Type 1
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dry Skin
Dysentery
Dysphagia
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Earwax Buildup
Essential Tremor
Folic Acid Deficiency
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gout
Hemorrhoids
Hip Sprain
Hives
Hypokalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
Intertrigo
Iron Metabolism Disorders
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Itchy Skin
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Swelling
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Lyme Disease
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malnutrition
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Muscle Weakness
Nasopharyngitis
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nosebleed
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Peptic Ulcer
Perimenopause
Pharyngitis
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Plantar Wart
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Polyuria
Prostatitis
Rash
Raynaud's Disease
Restless Leg Syndrome
Rosacea
Sarcoidosis
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Shortness of Breath
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Sw
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    May 06, 2022
    Dr Hussain is my PCP. She listens, is thorough, is attentive and is quick to refer me to specialists if I need them. She has a very competent backup staff- social worker, etc. I’m very satisfied with her and recommend her to those looking for excellent care.
    About Dr. Naaz Hussain, MD

    Specialties
    • Geriatric Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi
    NPI Number
    • 1083718308
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MUMBAI UNIVERSITY / BOMBAY HOSPITAL INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Naaz Hussain, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hussain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hussain has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hussain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hussain works at Johns Hopkins Community Physicians in Frederick, MD. View the full address on Dr. Hussain’s profile.

    Dr. Hussain has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Asthma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hussain on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Hussain. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hussain.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hussain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hussain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

