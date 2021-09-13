Overview of Dr. Nabeel Ahmed, MD

Dr. Nabeel Ahmed, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Tyler, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Allama Iqbal Medical College, University Of Health Sciences Lahore and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler and UT Health Tyler.



Dr. Ahmed works at The Centers for Kidney Care (formerly Tyler Nephrology Associates) in Tyler, TX. They frequently treat conditions like End-Stage Renal Disease, Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.