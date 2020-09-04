Dr. Nabeel El-Amir, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. El-Amir is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nabeel El-Amir, MD
Dr. Nabeel El-Amir, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Utica, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Upstate and is affiliated with Mercy Health - Hackley Campus.
Dr. El-Amir's Office Locations
Mohawk Valley Surgery Group2211 Genesee St, Utica, NY 13501 Directions (315) 733-7798
St Elizabeth Medical Center2209 Genesee St, Utica, NY 13501 Directions (315) 801-8567
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health - Hackley Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. El-Amir?
More than excellent. Very pleasant and nice person. Take care obout everything. Unbelievable what doctors can do. He is like angel. My mom had open heart surgery and he saved her life. God bless him. Thank you El Amir.
- General Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1841243698
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan Hospitals
- S U N Y Upstate Medical University Hospital
- New York State U, College of Medicine - Upstate
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. El-Amir has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. El-Amir accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. El-Amir has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. El-Amir. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. El-Amir.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. El-Amir, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. El-Amir appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.