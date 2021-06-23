Overview of Dr. Nabeel Farah, MD

Dr. Nabeel Farah, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas At Dallas.



They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.