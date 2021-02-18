Overview

Dr. Nabeel Farooqui, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fishers, IN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / KING EDWARD MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Community Hospital South, Franciscan Health Carmel, Franciscan Health Indianapolis, Hancock Regional Hospital and IU Health Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Farooqui works at Allergy Partners Of Fishers in Fishers, IN with other offices in Indianapolis, IN and Greensburg, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.