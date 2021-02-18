Dr. Nabeel Farooqui, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Farooqui is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nabeel Farooqui, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nabeel Farooqui, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fishers, IN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / KING EDWARD MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Community Hospital South, Franciscan Health Carmel, Franciscan Health Indianapolis, Hancock Regional Hospital and IU Health Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Farooqui works at
Locations
Allergy Partners Of Fishers11501 Cumberland Rd Ste 500, Fishers, IN 46037 Directions (317) 863-9300Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pm
South Side - St. Francis5144 E Stop 11 Rd Ste 22, Indianapolis, IN 46237 Directions (317) 859-9003
Greensburg955 N Michigan Ave, Greensburg, IN 47240 Directions (800) 358-3944
John Desanto MD8012 E 10th St Ste A, Indianapolis, IN 46219 Directions (317) 897-0755
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital South
- Franciscan Health Carmel
- Franciscan Health Indianapolis
- Hancock Regional Hospital
- IU Health Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been looking for answers for over a year and a half. With my toddler's previous doctor (18 months of visits, 3 blood tests, and 1 skin test), I was no closer to any answers. After being dismissed by the previous allergist one too many times, I thankfully found Dr. Farooqui. In 1 visit, Dr. Farooqui spend more time with us, provided me with more information as well as completing a diagnosis. I received so much information, compassion, trust, and action plan in that 1 visit with Dr. Farooqui than in the prior 18 months with the previous allergist. Dr. Farooqui is knowledgeable and smart with an excellent bedside manner. He explained things in a way that can be easily understood, answered all of my questions, and developed an action plan. I finally have answers. I wish I had found Dr. Farooqui sooner.
About Dr. Nabeel Farooqui, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 21 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu
- 1174732804
Education & Certifications
- The Ohio State University Medical Center
- University of Tennessee / Memphis / College of Medicine & Surgery|University of Tennessee Health Science Center, Memphis
- UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / KING EDWARD MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Allergy & Immunology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Farooqui accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Farooqui has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Farooqui speaks Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu.
114 patients have reviewed Dr. Farooqui. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Farooqui.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Farooqui, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Farooqui appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.