Dr. Nabeel Ghabra, MD
Overview of Dr. Nabeel Ghabra, MD
Dr. Nabeel Ghabra, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Bridgeport, WV. They specialize in Nephrology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALEPPO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Princeton Community Hospital.
Dr. Ghabra's Office Locations
Uhc Gastroenterology527 Medical Park Dr Ste 402, Bridgeport, WV 26330 Directions (681) 342-3690
Hospital Affiliations
- Princeton Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Nabeel Ghabra, MD
- Nephrology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1053374751
Education & Certifications
- ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
- Cook Co Hosp
- Damascus U
- UNIVERSITY OF ALEPPO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Dr. Ghabra has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ghabra on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
