Overview of Dr. Nabeel Ghabra, MD

Dr. Nabeel Ghabra, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Bridgeport, WV. They specialize in Nephrology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALEPPO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Princeton Community Hospital.



Dr. Ghabra works at United Hospital Center Gastroenterology in Bridgeport, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.