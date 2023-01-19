See All Urologists in Brooksville, FL
Dr. Nabeel Hamoui, MD

Urology
4.8 (23)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Nabeel Hamoui, MD is an Urology Specialist in Brooksville, FL. They graduated from DUKE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital, HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital and AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Chicago.

Dr. Hamoui works at Shoreline UroCare in Brooksville, FL with other offices in Hudson, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Shoreline UroCare
    12900 Cortez Blvd Ste 101, Brooksville, FL 34613 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 632-6195
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Shoreline UroCare
    13944 Lakeshore Blvd Ste C, Hudson, FL 34667 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 380-2381

Hospital Affiliations
  • HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital
  • HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital
  • AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Chicago

Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Polyuria
Urinary Stones
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Polyuria
Urinary Stones

Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Cystometry Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Kidney and Ureter Removal Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Lithotripsy Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Prostate Removal Chevron Icon
Prostatectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Ablation Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ablation
Adrenalectomy Chevron Icon
Adrenalectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Advanced Robotic Surgery Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Biopsy Chevron Icon
Bladder Exstrophy Repair Chevron Icon
Bladder Repair Surgery Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Brachytherapy Chevron Icon
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Complete Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Cystoscopy Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Incontinence Sling Procedure Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Kidney Removal Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Removal Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Removal, Closed Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Minimally Invasive Surgery Chevron Icon
Orchiectomy Chevron Icon
Orchiopexy for Undescended Testicle Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Paraphimosis Chevron Icon
Partial Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Penile Implants Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Destruction of Kidney Lesion Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Prostate Biopsy Chevron Icon
Prostate Radioactive Seed Implants Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Radical Prostate Removal, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Retrograde Pyetograms Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Dilation Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Retention Chevron Icon
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy) Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Vasectomy Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jan 19, 2023
    The appointment time was always met and the receptionist was great. The staff was very nice and helpful. Dr. Hamoui was very knowledgeable and friendly. He explained the process I was going to undergo very well and I felt comfortable with him. I couldn't have been more pleased with the Doctor and his staff.
    About Dr. Nabeel Hamoui, MD

    • Urology
    • English
    Education & Certifications

    • Northwestern Memorial Hospital
    • Northwestern Memorial Hospital
    • Northwestern Memorial Hospital
    • DUKE UNIVERSITY
    • Diagnostic Radiology, Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology and Urology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nabeel Hamoui, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hamoui is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hamoui has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hamoui has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hamoui has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hamoui on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Hamoui. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hamoui.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hamoui, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hamoui appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

