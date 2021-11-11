Dr. Nabeel Kouka, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kouka is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Doctors
- FL
- Hallandale Beach
- Dr. Nabeel Kouka, MD
Dr. Nabeel Kouka, MD
Overview
Dr. Nabeel Kouka, MD is a Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Specialist in Hallandale Beach, FL. They specialize in Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice/OMT. They graduated from New York College of Osteopathic Medicine / New York Institute of Technology|Nyit College Of Osteopathic Medicine-D.O.|Odessa Medical Institute-M.D..
Dr. Kouka works at
Locations
-
1
Nabeel Kouka, MD, DO, MBA, MPH1920 E Hallandale Beach Blvd Ste 705, Hallandale Beach, FL 33009 Directions (305) 280-0505
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Muscle Spasm
- View other providers who treat Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Spondylitis
- View other providers who treat Arthropathy of Spinal Facet Joint
- View other providers who treat Autoimmune Diseases
- View other providers who treat Back Injuries
- View other providers who treat Bell's Palsy
- View other providers who treat Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy
- View other providers who treat Bone Disorders
- View other providers who treat Botox® for Chronic Migraine
- View other providers who treat Brain Injury
- View other providers who treat Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Cervical Herniated Disc
- View other providers who treat Cervical Radiculopathy
- View other providers who treat Cervical Spine Myelopathy
- View other providers who treat Cervicogenic Headache
- View other providers who treat Chronic Pain Management
- View other providers who treat Cluster Headache
- View other providers who treat Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
- View other providers who treat Cranial Nerve Disorders
- View other providers who treat Cranial Nerve Palsy
- View other providers who treat Degenerative Disc Disease
- View other providers who treat Detoxification
- View other providers who treat Diabetes
- View other providers who treat Diabetic Neuropathy
- View other providers who treat Discogenic Pain
- View other providers who treat Drug Rebound Headache
- View other providers who treat Elbow Pain
- View other providers who treat Epidural Steroid Injections
- View other providers who treat Facial Pain
- View other providers who treat Facial Palsy
- View other providers who treat Fatigue
- View other providers who treat Fracture Care
- View other providers who treat Gout
- View other providers who treat Hand Pain
- View other providers who treat Headache
- View other providers who treat Herniated Disc
- View other providers who treat Hormone Imbalance
- View other providers who treat Hormone Replacement Therapy
- View other providers who treat Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
- View other providers who treat Injuries
- View other providers who treat Interventional Pain Management
- View other providers who treat Intervertebral Disc Disease
- View other providers who treat Joint Pain
- View other providers who treat Knee Disorders
- View other providers who treat Knee Injuries
- View other providers who treat Knee Sprain
- View other providers who treat Lumbar Disc Degeneration
- View other providers who treat Lumbar Radiculopathy
- View other providers who treat Lumbar Spinal Stenosis
- View other providers who treat Meniere's Disease
- View other providers who treat Meniscus Tear
- View other providers who treat Metatarsalgia
- View other providers who treat Migraine
- View other providers who treat Musculoskeletal Disorders
- View other providers who treat Musculoskeletal Pain
- View other providers who treat Myelopathy
- View other providers who treat Myositis
- View other providers who treat Neck Injuries
- View other providers who treat Neck Pain
- View other providers who treat Nerve Blocks
- View other providers who treat Nerve Diseases
- View other providers who treat Nerve Injury
- View other providers who treat Nerve Pain
- View other providers who treat Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
- View other providers who treat Neurological Injuries
- View other providers who treat Neurological Testing
- View other providers who treat Neuromuscular Diseases
- View other providers who treat Neuropathy
- View other providers who treat Neuropathy, Hereditary Sensory, Radicular
- View other providers who treat Neuropathy, Motor and Sensory
- View other providers who treat Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
- View other providers who treat Occipital Neuralgia
- View other providers who treat Occupational Injuries
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Spine
- View other providers who treat Osteochondritis
- View other providers who treat Osteopenia
- View other providers who treat Overuse Injuries
- View other providers who treat Pain Disorder
- View other providers who treat Pain Management
- View other providers who treat Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Nerve Disorders
- View other providers who treat Phantom Limb Pain
- View other providers who treat Pinched Nerve
- View other providers who treat Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
- View other providers who treat Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Post-Polio Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Post-Traumatic Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Post-Traumatic Headache
- View other providers who treat Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
- View other providers who treat Postherpetic Neuralgia
- View other providers who treat Prolotherapy Injections
- View other providers who treat Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
- View other providers who treat Range of Motion Testing
- View other providers who treat Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy
- View other providers who treat Rehabilitation After Stroke or Trauma
- View other providers who treat Restless Leg Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Rheumatoid Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Rotator Cuff Injuries
- View other providers who treat Rotator Cuff Tear
- View other providers who treat Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
- View other providers who treat Shoulder Disorders
- View other providers who treat Shoulder Instability
- View other providers who treat Shoulder Pain
- View other providers who treat Soft Tissue Injections
- View other providers who treat Spasticity
- View other providers who treat Spinal Stenosis
- View other providers who treat Spine Deformities
- View other providers who treat Spine Disorders
- View other providers who treat Spondylolisthesis
- View other providers who treat Spondylosis
- View other providers who treat Sports Injuries
- View other providers who treat Sports Injuries of the Knee
- View other providers who treat Sports Medicine Related Procedures
- View other providers who treat Stem Cell Therapy
- View other providers who treat Stiffness
- View other providers who treat Stress Management
- View other providers who treat Stroke Prevention
- View other providers who treat Tarsal Tunnel Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Tempormandibular Joint Pain
- View other providers who treat Tendonitis
- View other providers who treat Tennis Elbow (Lateral Epicondylitis)
- View other providers who treat Throwing Injuries
- View other providers who treat Tingling Sensation
- View other providers who treat Traumatic Brain Injury
- View other providers who treat Trigeminal Neuralgia
- View other providers who treat Trigger Finger
- View other providers who treat Ultrasound Guided Procedures
- View other providers who treat Vertigo
- View other providers who treat Vitamin Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Whiplash
- View other providers who treat Wrist Disorders
- View other providers who treat Wrist Pain
View All Accepted Carriers
- Medicare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Kouka?
Dr Kouka is one in a Billion!, he listens, he is extremely knowledgeable and professional. He really cares for his patients and he is very compassionate. He does not rush his patients.
About Dr. Nabeel Kouka, MD
- Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine
- 16 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Russian
- 1427374354
Education & Certifications
- Neurological Surgery Residency, Penza, Russia
- Clarion Hospital, Clarion, Pa
- New York College of Osteopathic Medicine / New York Institute of Technology|Nyit College Of Osteopathic Medicine-D.O.|Odessa Medical Institute-M.D.
- Family Practice/OMT and Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kouka has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kouka has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kouka works at
Dr. Kouka speaks Arabic and Russian.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Kouka. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kouka.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kouka, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kouka appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.