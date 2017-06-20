See All Otolaryngologists in Pasadena, TX
Dr. Nabeel Romman, MD

Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
3.8 (16)
Accepting new patients
55 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Nabeel Romman, MD

Dr. Nabeel Romman, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in Pasadena, TX. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from KASR EL AINI COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / UNIVERSITY OF CAIRO and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Southeast, Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center and Texas Children's Hospital.

Dr. Romman works at N. Romman, MD in Pasadena, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Romman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    N. Romman, MD
    3325 Plainview St, Pasadena, TX 77504 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 941-7232

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Houston Healthcare Southeast
  • Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
  • Texas Children's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Tinnitus
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Tinnitus

Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Ear Infection in Infant Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Nose Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nose Disorders Chevron Icon
Nose Injuries Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Runny Nose Chevron Icon
Sore Throat Chevron Icon
Throat Disorders Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jun 20, 2017
    Doctor is good explaining everything he does in details you don't leave the office without any type of doubt and like that he does testing to make sure there's no other problems that we might be aware of with our kids that for me is a great doctor
    Pasadena, TX — Jun 20, 2017
    About Dr. Nabeel Romman, MD

    Specialties
    • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 55 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1205939311
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Ame
    Internship
    • Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • KASR EL AINI COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / UNIVERSITY OF CAIRO
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nabeel Romman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Romman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Romman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Romman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Romman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Romman.

