Dr. Nabeel Sarhill, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sarhill is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nabeel Sarhill, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Nabeel Sarhill, MD
Dr. Nabeel Sarhill, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Harlingen, TX. They specialize in Hematology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Harlingen Medical Center and Valley Baptist Medical Center - Harlingen.
Dr. Sarhill works at
Dr. Sarhill's Office Locations
-
1
Harlingen2121 Pease St Ste 101, Harlingen, TX 78550 Directions (956) 425-8845Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Harlingen Medical Center
- Valley Baptist Medical Center - Harlingen
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sarhill?
Dr Sarhill treated my husband and did tests and biopsy on his liver. All wasn’t good news but was cleared from any kind of cancer. Liver cirrhosis was found. He was accurate and kind and firm. Staff from front area to all in the back were friendly and professional. Can’t speak good enough about them. Appts on time and very clean office and safety measures perfect.
About Dr. Nabeel Sarhill, MD
- Hematology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1811098304
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sarhill has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sarhill accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sarhill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sarhill works at
Dr. Sarhill has seen patients for Anemia, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Pancytopenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sarhill on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
60 patients have reviewed Dr. Sarhill. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sarhill.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sarhill, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sarhill appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.