Overview of Dr. Nabeel Shabout, MD

Dr. Nabeel Shabout, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Alliance, Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Azle and WHS East Campus.



Dr. Shabout works at North Tarrant Surgical in Fort Worth, TX with other offices in Azle, TX and Decatur, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Umbilical Hernia, Appendicitis and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.