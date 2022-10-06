Dr. Nabeel Shabout, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shabout is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nabeel Shabout, MD
Overview of Dr. Nabeel Shabout, MD
Dr. Nabeel Shabout, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Alliance, Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Azle and WHS East Campus.
Dr. Shabout works at
Dr. Shabout's Office Locations
North Fort Worth10840 Texas Health Trl Ste 200, Fort Worth, TX 76244 Directions (817) 753-6917
Azle909 Southeast Pkwy Ste 103, Azle, TX 76020 Directions (817) 753-6917
North Tarrant Surgical3848 North Tarrant Pkwy Ste 100, Fort Worth, TX 76244 Directions (817) 753-6917
Wise Health System609 Medical Center Dr, Decatur, TX 76234 Directions (817) 753-6917
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Alliance
- Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Azle
- WHS East Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- HealthSmart
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
About Dr. Nabeel Shabout, MD
- General Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1033160858
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Southwestern Dallas
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shabout works at
Dr. Shabout speaks Arabic.
