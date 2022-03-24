Dr. Nabeel Shalan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shalan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nabeel Shalan, MD
Overview of Dr. Nabeel Shalan, MD
Dr. Nabeel Shalan, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Houston, TX. They completed their fellowship with Baylor Coll of Med
Dr. Shalan works at
Dr. Shalan's Office Locations
Oncology & Hematology Consultants7500 Beechnut St Ste 265, Houston, TX 77074 Directions (713) 981-1500
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Friendly and welcoming staff . Office was comfortably designed to accommodate long chemotherapy sessions. The area was cozy, warm with a lovely coffee and snacks corner. And Dr. Shalan was so understanding and caring. He always gave me the fair time to explain everything I needed to know
About Dr. Nabeel Shalan, MD
- Hematology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Baylor Coll of Med
- Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shalan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shalan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shalan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Shalan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shalan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shalan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shalan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.