Dr. Nabeel Syed, MD
Dr. Nabeel Syed, MD is an Urology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio and is affiliated with Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Sunnyvale, Dallas Regional Medical Center, Medical City Dallas and White Rock Medical Center.
Michael Wierschem, M.D.4708 Alliance Blvd Ste 650, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (972) 403-5425Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Medical City Dallas7777 Forest Ln Ste C618, Dallas, TX 75230 Directions (972) 566-5400Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Sunnyvale
- Dallas Regional Medical Center
- Medical City Dallas
- White Rock Medical Center
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Very informative. listens well.explains things so i can understands
- Urology
- 34 years of experience
- English, French, Hindi and Spanish
- Brookdale University Hospital Med Center
- Mayday University Hospital, London, Uk
- Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio
