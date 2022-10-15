Dr. Nabeen Hussain, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hussain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nabeen Hussain, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Nabeen Hussain, MD
Dr. Nabeen Hussain, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Greenbelt, MD. They specialize in Neurology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Hahnemann School of Medicine, Allegheny University of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Doctors Community Hospital.
Dr. Hussain works at
Dr. Hussain's Office Locations
-
1
Neurological Medicine PA7500 Hanover Pkwy Ste 201, Greenbelt, MD 20770 Directions (301) 982-7944
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthSmart
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hussain?
Dr. Hussain was excellent. He spent time with discussing my symptoms and a plan to determine what was going on. I never felt rush at all which was good for me
About Dr. Nabeen Hussain, MD
- Neurology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1598770968
Education & Certifications
- Walter Reed AMC Wash DC
- Hahnemann School of Medicine, Allegheny University of Health Sciences
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hussain has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hussain accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hussain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hussain works at
Dr. Hussain has seen patients for Epilepsy, Vertigo and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hussain on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hussain speaks Hindi.
159 patients have reviewed Dr. Hussain. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hussain.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hussain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hussain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.