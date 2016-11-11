Dr. Nabhan Alnabhan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alnabhan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nabhan Alnabhan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nabhan Alnabhan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Cardiology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from C.U. SHAH MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Shawnee.
Dr. Alnabhan works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Midwest City - Suite 3008121 National Ave Ste 300, Oklahoma City, OK 73110 Directions (405) 608-3800
- 2 5224 E I 240 Service Rd Ste 100, Oklahoma City, OK 73135 Directions (405) 608-3800
-
3
Eric's Pharmacy3306 N Kickapoo Ave, Shawnee, OK 74804 Directions (405) 610-3023
-
4
Citizen Potawatomi Nation West Clinic Pharmacy781 Grand Casino Blvd, Shawnee, OK 74804 Directions (405) 964-5770
Hospital Affiliations
- Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Shawnee
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Alnabhan?
My husband had a heart attack and when we arrived at the Southwest Oklahoma Heart Hospital, Dr. Alnabhan immediately took him into the operating room to remove a blood clot that was preventing blood flow to the lower part of his heart. He was so professional, sincere and took time to answer all my and my families questions. His follow-up care has been superior and we are highly satisfied with his and his staffs quality service. We would recommend Dr. Alnabhan to all our family and friends.
About Dr. Nabhan Alnabhan, MD
- Cardiology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1215062799
Education & Certifications
- C.U. SHAH MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alnabhan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alnabhan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alnabhan works at
Dr. Alnabhan has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Chest Pain and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alnabhan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Alnabhan speaks Arabic.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Alnabhan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alnabhan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alnabhan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alnabhan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.