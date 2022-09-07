Dr. Nabi Chowdhury, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chowdhury is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nabi Chowdhury, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Nabi Chowdhury, MD
Dr. Nabi Chowdhury, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Torrington, CT. They specialize in Neurology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital, Charlotte Hungerford Hospital and The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus.
Dr. Chowdhury works at
Dr. Chowdhury's Office Locations
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group780 Litchfield St Ste 3, Torrington, CT 06790 Directions (860) 626-8232
Hospital Affiliations
- Hartford Hospital
- Charlotte Hungerford Hospital
- The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr Chowhurry is a wonderful doctor. He truly listens to you and takes the time to answer "all" your questions or concerns. He helps alleviate all my fears with my neuroligical disorder. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Nabi Chowdhury, MD
- Neurology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1134326200
Education & Certifications
- SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Neurology and Neuromuscular Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chowdhury has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chowdhury accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chowdhury has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chowdhury works at
Dr. Chowdhury has seen patients for Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension, Migraine and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chowdhury on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Chowdhury. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chowdhury.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chowdhury, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chowdhury appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.