Dr. Nabil Aboukhair, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.7 (31)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Nabil Aboukhair, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Cleburne, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Texas A&M University / Main Campus and is affiliated with Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Cleburne.

Dr. Aboukhair works at Aboukhair & Harmen Mds in Cleburne, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Endometriosis, Adenomyosis and Ovarian Cysts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Aboukhair & Harmen Mds
    825 N Nolan River Rd Ste 825, Cleburne, TX 76033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 558-1888

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Cleburne

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (28)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 16, 2021
    Dr Aboukhair listens to why you are there and takes action specialized to your circumstances. His entire staff is amazing!! From the moment you call, you speak with a friendly, knowledgeable live person, and every single staff member does their job well and puts you at ease! He did a full hysterotomy surgery on me last year and I go back every few months for blood draws and hormone pellets so I feel like I've met practically everyone who works there. My only issue is if you are waiting for an appointment outside of a pellet/blood draw appointment, you are often waiting a long time.
    He's worth the 45 minute drive for me — Sep 16, 2021
    About Dr. Nabil Aboukhair, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 33 years of experience
    • English, Arabic
    • 1508819509
    Education & Certifications

    • Texas A&M University / Main Campus
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nabil Aboukhair, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aboukhair is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Aboukhair has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Aboukhair has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Aboukhair works at Aboukhair & Harmen Mds in Cleburne, TX. View the full address on Dr. Aboukhair’s profile.

    Dr. Aboukhair has seen patients for Endometriosis, Adenomyosis and Ovarian Cysts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Aboukhair on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    31 patients have reviewed Dr. Aboukhair. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aboukhair.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aboukhair, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aboukhair appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

