Dr. Nabil Ahmad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ahmad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nabil Ahmad, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Nabil Ahmad, MD
Dr. Nabil Ahmad, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital South, Mercy Hospital St. Louis and St. Luke's Hospital.
Dr. Ahmad works at
Dr. Ahmad's Office Locations
-
1
AMR Pain and Spine Clinic12855 N 40 Dr Ste 275, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Directions (314) 395-7699
-
2
AMR Pain & Spine ClinicWalker Medical Building Dr Ste 2, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Directions (314) 395-7699Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital South
- Mercy Hospital St. Louis
- St. Luke's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HealthLink
- Homestate Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ahmad?
Dr. Ahmad is personable and listens to your concerns. He wants to discover the underlying cause of your pain and treat the pain appropriately. I would recommend him to all my family and friends.
About Dr. Nabil Ahmad, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1316908155
Education & Certifications
- Utmb/John Sealy Hospital
- Schwab-U Chicago
- Penn Presbyterian Medical Center
- UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ahmad has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ahmad accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ahmad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ahmad works at
Dr. Ahmad has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Spondylitis and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ahmad on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Ahmad. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahmad.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ahmad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ahmad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.