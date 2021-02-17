Overview of Dr. Nabil Ahmad, MD

Dr. Nabil Ahmad, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital South, Mercy Hospital St. Louis and St. Luke's Hospital.



Dr. Ahmad works at AMR Pain and Spine Clinic in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Spondylitis and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.