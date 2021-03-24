Overview of Dr. Nabil Akkad, MD

Dr. Nabil Akkad, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fort Smith, AR. They specialize in General Surgery, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Aleppo / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Health - Fort Smith.



Dr. Akkad works at Arkansas Surgical Group in Fort Smith, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic, Gallbladder Removal and Port Placements or Replacements along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.