Overview of Dr. Nabil Aziz, MD

Dr. Nabil Aziz, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Liverpool, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with Crouse Hospital, Oswego Hospital and Upstate University Hospital.



Dr. Aziz works at Neurological Care Center in Liverpool, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Epilepsy, Essential Tremor and EEG (Electroencephalogram) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.