Dr. Nabil Aziz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Nabil Aziz, MD
Dr. Nabil Aziz, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Liverpool, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with Crouse Hospital, Oswego Hospital and Upstate University Hospital.
Dr. Aziz's Office Locations
Nabil A Aziz MD PC5100 W Taft Rd Ste 3R, Liverpool, NY 13088 Directions (315) 452-2240
Hospital Affiliations
- Crouse Hospital
- Oswego Hospital
- Upstate University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Would highly recommend Dr.Aziz for treating Parkinson’s . He does a very thorough examination and is a goodl listener .. Dr.Aziz explains the need for the medications used in the treatment of Parkinson’s….very important for the patient and care giver.
About Dr. Nabil Aziz, MD
- Neurology
- 45 years of experience
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Aziz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aziz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aziz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Aziz has seen patients for Epilepsy, Essential Tremor and EEG (Electroencephalogram), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Aziz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Aziz speaks Arabic.
51 patients have reviewed Dr. Aziz. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aziz.
