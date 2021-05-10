See All Family Doctors in Deerfield Beach, FL
Dr. Nabil Barsoum, MD

Family Medicine
4.5 (15)
Accepting new patients
51 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Nabil Barsoum, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Deerfield Beach, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 51 years of experience. They graduated from Kasr-El-Aini University and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital.

Dr. Barsoum works at Nabil A Barsoum MD in Deerfield Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Nabil A Barsoum MD
    100 S Military Trl Ste 10, Deerfield Beach, FL 33442 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 426-9600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Boca Raton Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Chronic Pain
Bronchiolitis
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Chronic Pain
Bronchiolitis

Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Back Disorders Chevron Icon
Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Cancer Pain Management Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Familial Hypercholesterolemia Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Infections Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
IV Rehydration Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
Wrist Disorders Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    May 10, 2021
    I came here seeking help because of persistant neck and back pain secondary to a car accident, after my initial orthopedic doctor told me there was nothing else he could do for me. This practice took me in gracefully, expressed personal concern, and provided me a treatment plan to maximize my recovery and minimize my chronic pain.
    — May 10, 2021
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Nabil Barsoum, MD.

    About Dr. Nabil Barsoum, MD

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 51 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1396717278
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Fellow American Academy Of Anti Aging Medicine
    Residency
    • Royal Manchester Chldns Hospital
    Internship
    • Cairo University Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Kasr-El-Aini University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nabil Barsoum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barsoum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Barsoum has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Barsoum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Barsoum works at Nabil A Barsoum MD in Deerfield Beach, FL. View the full address on Dr. Barsoum’s profile.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Barsoum. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barsoum.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.