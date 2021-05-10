Dr. Nabil Barsoum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barsoum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nabil Barsoum, MD
Overview
Dr. Nabil Barsoum, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Deerfield Beach, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 51 years of experience. They graduated from Kasr-El-Aini University and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital.
Dr. Barsoum works at
Locations
-
1
Nabil A Barsoum MD100 S Military Trl Ste 10, Deerfield Beach, FL 33442 Directions (954) 426-9600
Hospital Affiliations
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Barsoum?
I came here seeking help because of persistant neck and back pain secondary to a car accident, after my initial orthopedic doctor told me there was nothing else he could do for me. This practice took me in gracefully, expressed personal concern, and provided me a treatment plan to maximize my recovery and minimize my chronic pain.
About Dr. Nabil Barsoum, MD
- Family Medicine
- 51 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Spanish
- 1396717278
Education & Certifications
- Fellow American Academy Of Anti Aging Medicine
- Royal Manchester Chldns Hospital
- Cairo University Hospital
- Kasr-El-Aini University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barsoum has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barsoum accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barsoum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barsoum works at
Dr. Barsoum speaks Arabic and Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Barsoum. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barsoum.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barsoum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barsoum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.