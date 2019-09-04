Dr. Nabil Habash, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Habash is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nabil Habash, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Nabil Habash, MD
Dr. Nabil Habash, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Georgetown, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL and is affiliated with St. David's Georgetown Hospital, Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin, Medical City Fort Worth, Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southlake and Texas Health Heb.
Dr. Habash works at
Dr. Habash's Office Locations
-
1
Austin Area3201 S Austin Ave Ste 305, Georgetown, TX 78626 Directions (737) 276-4548
-
2
DFW Area1250 8th Ave Ste 575, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (682) 337-5529
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's Georgetown Hospital
- Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin
- Medical City Fort Worth
- Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southlake
- Texas Health Heb
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Habash?
Dr. Habash must be part sculptor, and part plastic surgeon, because he did my diep flap reconstruction 7 years after I had a bilateral mastectomy, and the result looks better than I did before I was diagnosed with cancer. My surgeon, Joseph Heyne, referred me to Dr. Habash and he was a great match. I honestly thought I would look like I had a couple of tangerines dropped into flesh-tone knee highs, but I look better than I did in my 20s. For the first 6 weeks, post-surgery, I felt like I had been autopsied and was waiting for the viewing, but I'd been warned that I was high risk and chose this surgery as a gift to me from myself. I consulted with another physician (implants) and she said, "Apples and oranges. If you want implants, I'm the best. If you want deip flap, Dr. Habash is the best." Excellent staff. Follow-up visits were frequent and necessary. For anyone considering diep flap surgery, Dr. Habash and his associates are best in the field.
About Dr. Nabil Habash, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1720020878
Education & Certifications
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
- Mt Carmel Medical Center
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Habash has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Habash accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Habash has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Habash works at
Dr. Habash speaks Spanish.
58 patients have reviewed Dr. Habash. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Habash.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Habash, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Habash appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.