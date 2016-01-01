See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Sterling Heights, MI
Dr. Nabil Hodroj, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Nabil Hodroj, MD

Pain Medicine
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Nabil Hodroj, MD

Dr. Nabil Hodroj, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Sterling Heights, MI. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.

Dr. Hodroj works at Midwest Neuro Forensics PC in Sterling Heights, MI with other offices in Dearborn, MI, Doral, FL and Fort Lauderdale, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Pain Medicine Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Lakshmana Madala, MD
Dr. Lakshmana Madala, MD
4.1 (12)
View Profile
Dr. Ayman Tarabishy, MD
Dr. Ayman Tarabishy, MD
4.6 (81)
View Profile
Dr. James Honet, MD
Dr. James Honet, MD
4.5 (204)
View Profile

Dr. Hodroj's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Midwest Neuro Forensics PC
    2609 Metropolitan Pkwy Ste 300, Sterling Heights, MI 48310 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (586) 525-8503
  2. 2
    Home Visiting Providers
    7542 Wyoming St, Dearborn, MI 48126 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 327-7111
  3. 3
    Manuel Carril Dc PA
    8726 NW 26th St Ste 16, Doral, FL 33172 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (786) 640-0604
  4. 4
    Sunshine Medical Center Inc
    1347 S Andrews Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 767-9999

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Back Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Chronic Pain
Back Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Chronic Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

Be the first to leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Hodroj?

Photo: Dr. Nabil Hodroj, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Nabil Hodroj, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Hodroj to family and friends

Dr. Hodroj's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Hodroj

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Nabil Hodroj, MD.

About Dr. Nabil Hodroj, MD

Specialties
  • Pain Medicine
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English, Arabic
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1821418062
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Nabil Hodroj, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hodroj is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Hodroj has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Hodroj has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hodroj.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hodroj, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hodroj appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Nabil Hodroj, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.