Dr. Nabil Jabbour, MD
Overview of Dr. Nabil Jabbour, MD
Dr. Nabil Jabbour, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Morgantown, WV. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK EYE AND EAR INFIRMARY / ALLIED HEALTH SCHOOL IN OPHTHALMOLOGY and is affiliated with Mon Health Medical Center.
Dr. Jabbour's Office Locations
Mid-atlantic Retina Consultations Inc.3120 Collins Ferry Rd, Morgantown, WV 26505 Directions (304) 599-2733
Mon Health Medical Center1200 J D Anderson Dr, Morgantown, WV 26505 Directions (304) 599-2733Wednesday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mon Health Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Years ago a under ground hornet stung me knocking me to the ground. Shortly after being stung resulting in 45 tares in one eye. His expertise resulted in all tares repaired and after 20 something years, my eyesight is 20/25 at age 70! Don’t hesitate if you have serious eye issues run, fly don’t walk to his office to been seen by Dr Jabbour. He saved my eyesight! His support staff was experts in customer service. I would rate Dr Jabbour one of the top eye doctors in America and around the world! ?????????? Isn’t enough J Jones St Petersburg Fl former resident of WV!
About Dr. Nabil Jabbour, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK EYE AND EAR INFIRMARY / ALLIED HEALTH SCHOOL IN OPHTHALMOLOGY
Dr. Jabbour has seen patients for Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair), Vitreoretinal Surgery and Macular Hole, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jabbour on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
