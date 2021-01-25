Overview of Dr. Nabil Jabbour, MD

Dr. Nabil Jabbour, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Morgantown, WV. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK EYE AND EAR INFIRMARY / ALLIED HEALTH SCHOOL IN OPHTHALMOLOGY and is affiliated with Mon Health Medical Center.



Dr. Jabbour works at Mid Atlantic Retinal in Morgantown, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair), Vitreoretinal Surgery and Macular Hole along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.