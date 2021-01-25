See All Ophthalmologists in Morgantown, WV
Dr. Nabil Jabbour, MD

Ophthalmology
3.0 (16)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Nabil Jabbour, MD

Dr. Nabil Jabbour, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Morgantown, WV. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK EYE AND EAR INFIRMARY / ALLIED HEALTH SCHOOL IN OPHTHALMOLOGY and is affiliated with Mon Health Medical Center.

Dr. Jabbour works at Mid Atlantic Retinal in Morgantown, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair), Vitreoretinal Surgery and Macular Hole along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Jabbour's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Mid-atlantic Retina Consultations Inc.
    3120 Collins Ferry Rd, Morgantown, WV 26505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (304) 599-2733
  2. 2
    Mon Health Medical Center
    1200 J D Anderson Dr, Morgantown, WV 26505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (304) 599-2733
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mon Health Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair)
Vitreoretinal Surgery
Macular Hole
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair)
Vitreoretinal Surgery
Macular Hole

Treatment frequency



Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Cornea Surgery Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Lesion of Cornea Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Hypopyon Chevron Icon
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Paracentesis of Anterior Eye Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Jan 25, 2021
    Years ago a under ground hornet stung me knocking me to the ground. Shortly after being stung resulting in 45 tares in one eye. His expertise resulted in all tares repaired and after 20 something years, my eyesight is 20/25 at age 70! Don’t hesitate if you have serious eye issues run, fly don’t walk to his office to been seen by Dr Jabbour. He saved my eyesight! His support staff was experts in customer service. I would rate Dr Jabbour one of the top eye doctors in America and around the world! ?????????? Isn’t enough J Jones St Petersburg Fl former resident of WV!
    — Jan 25, 2021
    About Dr. Nabil Jabbour, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1891770525
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK EYE AND EAR INFIRMARY / ALLIED HEALTH SCHOOL IN OPHTHALMOLOGY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nabil Jabbour, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jabbour is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jabbour has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jabbour has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jabbour works at Mid Atlantic Retinal in Morgantown, WV. View the full address on Dr. Jabbour’s profile.

    Dr. Jabbour has seen patients for Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair), Vitreoretinal Surgery and Macular Hole, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jabbour on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Jabbour. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jabbour.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jabbour, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jabbour appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

