Dr. Nabil Karroum, MD
Dr. Nabil Karroum, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Stuart, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University Central Deleste.
Coral Shores Behavioral Health5995 Se Community Dr, Stuart, FL 34997 Directions (561) 790-6414
Nabil H Karroum MD10111 Forest Hill Blvd Rm 369, Wellington, FL 33414 Directions (561) 204-2771
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Excellent doctor. My mother saw him over telemedicine while in hospital. I was impressed
- Psychiatry
- 38 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Spanish
- 1710972468
- University Central Deleste
- Psychiatry
Dr. Karroum has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Karroum accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Karroum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Karroum speaks Arabic and Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Karroum. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Karroum.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Karroum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Karroum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.