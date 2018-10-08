Dr. Nabil Khoury, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khoury is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nabil Khoury, MD
Overview of Dr. Nabil Khoury, MD
Dr. Nabil Khoury, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Houston, TX. They completed their fellowship with University of Texas - Medical School of Houston|Ut-Health Sciences Center
Dr. Khoury works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Khoury's Office Locations
-
1
Houston ID Physician PA18220 State Highway 249 Ste 290, Houston, TX 77070 Directions (281) 417-4603
-
2
Houston ID Physician PA1125 Cypress Station Dr Ste A-3, Houston, TX 77090 Directions (281) 343-3615
-
3
Houston ID Physicians PA24044 HIGHWAY 59 N, Kingwood, TX 77339 Directions (281) 343-3629
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Kingwood
- Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital
- St. Luke's Health - The Vintage Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Khoury?
Dr Khoury is one of the best doctors I have. He knows what he is talking about. And he has great work ethics.
About Dr. Nabil Khoury, MD
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- English, Arabic, French and Spanish
- 1053366351
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas - Medical School of Houston|Ut-Health Sciences Center
- Staten Island University Hospital
- St. Joseph University|Staten Island University Hospital
- Infectious Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khoury has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khoury accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khoury has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khoury works at
Dr. Khoury speaks Arabic, French and Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Khoury. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khoury.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khoury, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khoury appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.