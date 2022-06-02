Overview of Dr. Nabil Muallem, MD

Dr. Nabil Muallem, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Wyomissing, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center and Reading Hospital.



Dr. Muallem works at Nabil S Muallem MD in Wyomissing, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, Blood Disorders in Pregnancy and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.