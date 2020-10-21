Overview of Dr. Nabil Muhanna, MD

Dr. Nabil Muhanna, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Gainesville, GA. They specialize in Neurology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University Of Damascus, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Habersham Medical Center, Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville and Union General Hospital.



Dr. Muhanna works at Specialty Orthopaedics in Gainesville, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Chronic Pain, Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty and Laminotomy) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.