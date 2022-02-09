See All Pediatricians in Brooklyn, NY
Dr. Nabil Raoof, MD

Pediatrics
4.3 (6)
Accepting new patients
55 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Nabil Raoof, MD

Dr. Nabil Raoof, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 55 years of experience. They graduated from SULTAN AGUNG MOSLEM UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Raoof's Office Locations

  1. 1
    9413 Flatlands Ave Ste 002, Brooklyn, NY 11236 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 642-9855
  2. 2
    Williamsburgh Internal Medicine PC
    231 S 3rd St, Brooklyn, NY 11211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 599-0505

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Immunization Administration
Hearing Screening
Wellness Examination
Immunization Administration
Hearing Screening
Wellness Examination

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 09, 2022
    I went to this Dr as a kid and now my daughter gets to experience the best of the best! He was really good with her.
    Debbie — Feb 09, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Nabil Raoof, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 55 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1053402370
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • SULTAN AGUNG MOSLEM UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nabil Raoof, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Raoof is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Raoof has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Raoof has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Raoof. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Raoof.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Raoof, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Raoof appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

