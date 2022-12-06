Overview of Dr. Nabil Rezk, MD

Dr. Nabil Rezk, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Alexandria University Hospital and is affiliated with Bellevue Hospital Center and Long Island College Hospital.



Dr. Rezk works at 4n Medical Care PC in Brooklyn, NY with other offices in Astoria, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety and Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.