Dr. Nabil Srouji, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Srouji is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nabil Srouji, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Nabil Srouji, MD
Dr. Nabil Srouji, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They completed their fellowship with Baylor U
Dr. Srouji works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Srouji's Office Locations
-
1
Oklahoma Retina Pllc3435 NW 56th St # A-600, Oklahoma City, OK 73112 Directions (405) 945-4848
Hospital Affiliations
- Integris Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Oklahoma
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- Oklahoma Health Network
- Principal Financial Group
- Self Pay
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Srouji?
Dr. Srouji did 6 surgeries on my left eye. It could have been only one surgery but I kept accidentally hitting my head which messed up the doctor's amazing work. He listened to what I had to say & he always explained what he would be doing during surgery. His surgical team were amazing professionals who were very kind & thorough.
About Dr. Nabil Srouji, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Arabic, French and Greek
- 1811071400
Education & Certifications
- Baylor U
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- Okla Teach Hosp
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Srouji has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Srouji accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Srouji has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Srouji works at
Dr. Srouji has seen patients for Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear, Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Srouji on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Srouji speaks Arabic, French and Greek.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Srouji. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Srouji.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Srouji, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Srouji appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.