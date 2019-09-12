Overview of Dr. Nabil Srouji, MD

Dr. Nabil Srouji, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They completed their fellowship with Baylor U



Dr. Srouji works at Oklahoma Retina PLLC in Oklahoma City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear, Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.