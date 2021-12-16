Overview of Dr. Nabil Suliman, MD

Dr. Nabil Suliman, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Livonia, MI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALEPPO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn and Trinity Health Livonia Hospital.



They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.