Dr. Nabil Toubia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Toubia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nabil Toubia, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nabil Toubia, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Providence, RI. They completed their fellowship with Medstar-Georgetown University Medical Center
Dr. Toubia works at
Locations
Elmhurst Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center50 Maude St, Providence, RI 02908 Directions (401) 456-6510
Mohamed Azzouz MD215 Toll Gate Rd Ste 201, Warwick, RI 02886 Directions (401) 739-7345
Chartercare Medical Associates1681 Cranston St, Cranston, RI 02920 Directions (401) 944-6889
Hospital Affiliations
- Kent Hospital
- Our Lady Of Fatima Hospital
- Roger Williams Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Toubia?
Great doctor. I felt very at ease with colon screening. This was quite awhile ago. Just forgot to leave a review!
About Dr. Nabil Toubia, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Portuguese
- 1922065200
Education & Certifications
- Medstar-Georgetown University Medical Center
- Roger William Med Ctr-Boston U
- Roger William Med Ctr
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Toubia has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Toubia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Toubia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Toubia works at
Dr. Toubia has seen patients for Diarrhea, Gastritis and Nausea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Toubia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Toubia speaks Portuguese.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Toubia. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Toubia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Toubia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Toubia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.