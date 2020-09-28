Overview

Dr. Nabil Wasif, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Surgical Oncology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from SHAUKAT KHANUM MEMORIAL CANCER HOSPITAL AND RESEARCH CENTRE and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Hospital.



Dr. Wasif works at Mayo Clinic - Arizona in Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.