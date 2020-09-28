Dr. Nabil Wasif, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wasif is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nabil Wasif, MD
Dr. Nabil Wasif, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Surgical Oncology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from SHAUKAT KHANUM MEMORIAL CANCER HOSPITAL AND RESEARCH CENTRE and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Hospital.
Phoenix - Cancer5777 E Mayo Blvd, Phoenix, AZ 85054 Directions (480) 933-6836
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
Dr. Wasif is kind and caring and an excellent surgeon! I am alive today because of him and his team! I had HIPEC which is complex surgery to treat rare cancer mine was that of the appendix and had spread.
About Dr. Nabil Wasif, MD
- Surgical Oncology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1922215383
- SHAUKAT KHANUM MEMORIAL CANCER HOSPITAL AND RESEARCH CENTRE
- Mayo Clinic Hospital
