Dr. Nabil Yazgi, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Nabil Yazgi, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Wayne, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's University Medical Center.
Nabil M. Yazgi M.d. P.A.401 Hamburg Tpke Ste 102, Wayne, NJ 07470 Directions (973) 790-1180
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph's University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr Nabil Yazgi is excellent Dr he work very nice with the patient and he taken very good care of them I highly recommend him for anybody who needs him for neurology
- Neurology
- 44 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Dr. Yazgi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yazgi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yazgi speaks Arabic.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Yazgi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yazgi.
