Dr. Nabil Zaki, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zaki is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nabil Zaki, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Nabil Zaki, MD
Dr. Nabil Zaki, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Lapeer, MI. They specialize in Nephrology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Ain Shams University, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mclaren Flint and Mclaren Lapeer Region.
Dr. Zaki works at
Dr. Zaki's Office Locations
-
1
Mid-Michigan Kidney/Hypertensn1254 N Main St, Lapeer, MI 48446 Directions (810) 664-3860Wednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Rrc Davison2031 Fairway Dr, Davison, MI 48423 Directions (810) 654-0138
-
3
Mid Michigan Kidney & Hypertension Specialist5080 Villa Linde Pkwy Ste 2, Flint, MI 48532 Directions (810) 342-4964
Hospital Affiliations
- Mclaren Flint
- Mclaren Lapeer Region
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- Fidelis Care
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Peach State Health Plan
- Priority Health
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zaki?
Dr Zaki is one of the most brilliant man I have ever met. He is very concerned for his patients and is very inspiring for them. Four times I was hooked up for dialysis and four times he brought my kidney back to functioning without the procedure needing to be done. I have put my total trust in the man and his staff. I cannot think of the words I need to tell you I grateful I am for his directing my health.
About Dr. Nabil Zaki, MD
- Nephrology
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1447213285
Education & Certifications
- Wayne St University
- Ain Shams U
- Ain Shams University, Faculty Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zaki has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zaki accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zaki has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zaki works at
Dr. Zaki has seen patients for Hyperkalemia, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Proteinuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zaki on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Zaki. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zaki.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zaki, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zaki appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.