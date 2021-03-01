Overview of Dr. Nabil Zaki, MD

Dr. Nabil Zaki, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Lapeer, MI. They specialize in Nephrology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Ain Shams University, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mclaren Flint and Mclaren Lapeer Region.



Dr. Zaki works at Mid-Michigan Kidney/Hypertensn in Lapeer, MI with other offices in Davison, MI and Flint, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperkalemia, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Proteinuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.