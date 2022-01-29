Dr. Zeineh has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nabil Zeineh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nabil Zeineh, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Robbinsdale, MN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Amer U Beirut and is affiliated with Maple Grove Hospital and North Memorial Health.
Dr. Zeineh works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
North Memorial Health Heart & Vascular Clinic - Robbinsdale3300 Oakdale Ave N Ste 200, Robbinsdale, MN 55422 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Maple Grove Hospital
- North Memorial Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- First Health
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PreferredOne
- Ucare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zeineh?
Dr. Zeineh is a very patient doctor. He took the time to explain things to me in terms that I could understand. He is kind, compassionate, and a brilliant doctor. I rest knowing that I am in good hands. Thank you, Sherry Balsam
About Dr. Nabil Zeineh, MD
- Cardiology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1679769418
Education & Certifications
- GOOD SAMARITAN HOSPITAL
- GOOD SAMARITAN HOSPITAL
- Amer U Beirut
- Cardiovascular Disease and Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zeineh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zeineh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zeineh works at
Dr. Zeineh has seen patients for Sinus Bradycardia, Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zeineh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Zeineh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zeineh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zeineh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zeineh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.