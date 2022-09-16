Dr. El Zind has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nabila El Zind, MD
Overview of Dr. Nabila El Zind, MD
Dr. Nabila El Zind, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Lawton, OK. They specialize in Neurology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Comanche County Memorial Hospital, Duncan Regional Hospital, Jackson County Memorial Hospital and Southwestern Medical Center.
Dr. El Zind works at
Dr. El Zind's Office Locations
-
1
Nabila Elzind MD PC4411 W Gore Blvd Ste B4, Lawton, OK 73505 Directions (580) 351-2400
Hospital Affiliations
- Comanche County Memorial Hospital
- Duncan Regional Hospital
- Jackson County Memorial Hospital
- Southwestern Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
Ratings & Reviews
I had the honor of doing my externship with Dr. Elzind she is so sweet and very knowledgeable she didn't yell or fuss about my mistakes but she pulled me to the side and taught me!!! i would highly recommend her literally one opf the smartest Doctors i have ever met!!!!
About Dr. Nabila El Zind, MD
- Neurology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1003849035
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS
- Neurology
