Dr. Nabila Haque, MD

Psychiatry
4.0 (8)
Map Pin Small Roswell, GA
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Nabila Haque, MD

Dr. Nabila Haque, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Roswell, GA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / KING EDWARD MEDICAL COLLEGE.

Dr. Haque works at Azure For Health and Human Services in Roswell, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Haque's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Out Patient Clinic
    801 Macy Dr, Roswell, GA 30076 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery

Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Sep 02, 2020
    She is AMAZING!!! I wish there were more physicians like her.
    — Sep 02, 2020
    About Dr. Nabila Haque, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • English
    • 1720252240
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / KING EDWARD MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nabila Haque, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haque is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Haque has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Haque has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Haque works at Azure For Health and Human Services in Roswell, GA. View the full address on Dr. Haque’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Haque. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haque.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haque, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haque appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

