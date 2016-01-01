Overview of Dr. Nabila Hussain, MD

Dr. Nabila Hussain, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lawrenceville, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from OREGON HEALTHSCIENCE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Gwinnett.



Dr. Hussain works at Hypertension & Kidney PC in Lawrenceville, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.