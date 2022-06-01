See All Cardiologists in Mesa, AZ
Dr. Nachiket Patel, MD

Cardiology
4.5 (15)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Nachiket Patel, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They graduated from Chicago Medical School At Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine & Science and is affiliated with Chandler Regional Medical Center, Mercy Gilbert Medical Center, Mountain Vista Medical Center and Verde Valley Medical Center.

Dr. Patel works at Cardiac Arrhythmia Institute in Mesa, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cardiac Arrhythmia Institute LLC
    10238 E Hampton Ave Ste 501, Mesa, AZ 85209

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Chandler Regional Medical Center
  • Mercy Gilbert Medical Center
  • Mountain Vista Medical Center
  • Verde Valley Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Patel?

    Jun 01, 2022
    Dr. Patel treated my father at Mountain Visa Medical center. He was very easy to talk to and took the time to explain explain my father's condition in a way I could understand.
    Alaina Daniels — Jun 01, 2022
    About Dr. Nachiket Patel, MD

    • Cardiology
    Education & Certifications

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nachiket Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Patel works at Cardiac Arrhythmia Institute in Mesa, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Patel’s profile.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

