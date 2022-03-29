Dr. Nachman Rosenfeld, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosenfeld is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nachman Rosenfeld, MD
Overview of Dr. Nachman Rosenfeld, MD
Dr. Nachman Rosenfeld, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from AL-QUDS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Rosenfeld works at
Dr. Rosenfeld's Office Locations
-
1
Rosenfeld Plastic Surgery871 5th Ave, New York, NY 10065 Directions (718) 719-7097Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Rosenfeld Plastic Surgery1621 Bell Blvd, Bayside, NY 11360 Directions (718) 719-7096Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 6:00pmSunday9:00am - 3:00pm
-
3
Rosenfeld Plastic Surgery500 Grand Ave, Englewood, NJ 07631 Directions (718) 719-7094Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- EmblemHealth
- Medicare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rosenfeld?
Having the surgery done was a personal decision I thought of for many years. I was very self conscious of my body and wanted to make a change. A friend of mine had a breast augmentation with Dr. Rosenfeld and the results were great. They looked very natural and that's what i was looking for. I feel great so im glad i did it.
About Dr. Nachman Rosenfeld, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 55 years of experience
- English, German, Hebrew, Portuguese and Spanish
- 1972685691
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine
- AL-QUDS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rosenfeld has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Rosenfeld using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Rosenfeld has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rosenfeld works at
Dr. Rosenfeld speaks German, Hebrew, Portuguese and Spanish.
87 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosenfeld. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosenfeld.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosenfeld, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosenfeld appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.