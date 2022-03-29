See All Plastic Surgeons in New York, NY
Dr. Nachman Rosenfeld, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (87)
Map Pin Small New York, NY
Accepting new patients
55 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Nachman Rosenfeld, MD

Dr. Nachman Rosenfeld, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from AL-QUDS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Rosenfeld works at Rosenfeld Plastic Surgery in New York, NY with other offices in Bayside, NY and Englewood, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rosenfeld's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Rosenfeld Plastic Surgery
    871 5th Ave, New York, NY 10065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 719-7097
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Rosenfeld Plastic Surgery
    1621 Bell Blvd, Bayside, NY 11360 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 719-7096
    Monday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Sunday
    9:00am - 3:00pm
  3. 3
    Rosenfeld Plastic Surgery
    500 Grand Ave, Englewood, NJ 07631 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 719-7094
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominoplasty
Blepharoplasty
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Abdominoplasty
Blepharoplasty
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Brow Lift Chevron Icon
Buttock Lift Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Facelift
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Neck Lift Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 87 ratings
    Patient Ratings (87)
    5 Star
    (73)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Mar 29, 2022
    Having the surgery done was a personal decision I thought of for many years. I was very self conscious of my body and wanted to make a change. A friend of mine had a breast augmentation with Dr. Rosenfeld and the results were great. They looked very natural and that's what i was looking for. I feel great so im glad i did it.
    Yannira L. — Mar 29, 2022
    About Dr. Nachman Rosenfeld, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 55 years of experience
    • English, German, Hebrew, Portuguese and Spanish
    • 1972685691
    Education & Certifications

    • Albert Einstein College of Medicine
    • AL-QUDS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nachman Rosenfeld, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosenfeld is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rosenfeld has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rosenfeld has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    87 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosenfeld. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosenfeld.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosenfeld, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosenfeld appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

