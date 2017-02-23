Overview of Dr. Nada Al-Dallal, MD

Dr. Nada Al-Dallal, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Chicago, IL. They graduated from University of Damascus / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Ann and Robert H Lurie Childrens Hospital Of Chicago and Saint Anthony Hospital.



Dr. Al-Dallal works at Children's Medical Center in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.