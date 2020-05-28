Dr. Nada Al-Skaf, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Al-Skaf is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nada Al-Skaf, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Nada Al-Skaf, MD
Dr. Nada Al-Skaf, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Omaha, NE. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy, Chi Health Immanuel, Chi Health Lakeside, Chi Health Midlands and Nebraska Spine Hospital.
Dr. Al-Skaf works at
Dr. Al-Skaf's Office Locations
Creighton University Medical Center601 N 30th St Ste 5700, Omaha, NE 68131 Directions (402) 717-0750
Alegent Creighton Rheumatology Immanuel6829 N 72nd St Ste 3100, Omaha, NE 68122 Directions (402) 717-0750
General Surgery - Lakeside16909 Lakeside Hills Ct Ste 211, Omaha, NE 68130 Directions (402) 717-0750Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Rheumatology Consultants2727 S 144th St Ste 240, Omaha, NE 68144 Directions (402) 609-1200
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy
- Chi Health Immanuel
- Chi Health Lakeside
- Chi Health Midlands
- Nebraska Spine Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bluegrass Family Health
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
she did a wonderful job in diagnosing an issue I've had for years that many other doctors overlooked. I would recommend her to anyone.
About Dr. Nada Al-Skaf, MD
- Rheumatology
- English, Arabic
- 1073735817
Education & Certifications
- Metro Health Medical Center
- Creighton U
- Creighton University Medical Center
- UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Al-Skaf has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Al-Skaf accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Al-Skaf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Al-Skaf has seen patients for Arthritis, Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) and Gout, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Al-Skaf on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Al-Skaf speaks Arabic.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Al-Skaf. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Al-Skaf.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Al-Skaf, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Al-Skaf appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.