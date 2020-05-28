Overview of Dr. Nada Al-Skaf, MD

Dr. Nada Al-Skaf, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Omaha, NE. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy, Chi Health Immanuel, Chi Health Lakeside, Chi Health Midlands and Nebraska Spine Hospital.



Dr. Al-Skaf works at Creighton University Medical Center in Omaha, NE. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) and Gout along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.