Dr. Nada Kawar, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Springfield, MA. They specialize in Oncology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Wash U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baystate Franklin Medical Center and Mercy Medical Center.
Center for Breast Health and Gynecologic Oncology271 Carew St, Springfield, MA 01104 Directions (413) 452-6600Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baystate Franklin Medical Center
- Mercy Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I had the worse 5+ months of nobody helping me / being dismissed with continual bleeding (for over 5 months), 2 blood transfusions due to the blood loss, a week in the hospital, etc. I was referred to Dr Kawar; I won't lie, I was hesitant due to the stuff I had been dealing with.. But I gave her a try, went to my appointment. And I am SO glad I did. She was a breath of fresh air, literally. Wonderful, amazing, caring, compassionate, etc. She made me very confident in everything. She also was able to deal with my really bad / long term issues.. quickly. I have full confidence in her and her abilities. Truly the best thing to happen to me in months was deciding to walk into that office. I've got two beautiful kids I need to live for, and thanks to her.. I will and I will be living a much healthier, productive life - no more being anemic, exhausted and unable to live. - whole new me, thanks to her.
- Oncology
- 18 years of experience
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- Women & Infants Hospital Of R I
- U C S F Medical Center
- Wash U, School of Medicine
- UCLA / Los Angeles, California
Dr. Kawar has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kawar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kawar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kawar has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer, Ovarian Cysts and Uterine Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kawar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kawar speaks Arabic.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Kawar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kawar.
