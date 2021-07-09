See All Oncologists in Springfield, MA
Dr. Nada Kawar, MD

Dr. Nada Kawar, MD

Oncology
4.0 (12)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Nada Kawar, MD

Dr. Nada Kawar, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Springfield, MA. They specialize in Oncology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Wash U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baystate Franklin Medical Center and Mercy Medical Center.

Dr. Kawar works at Breast Care Center in Springfield, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer, Ovarian Cysts and Uterine Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kawar's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Center for Breast Health and Gynecologic Oncology
    271 Carew St, Springfield, MA 01104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (413) 452-6600
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baystate Franklin Medical Center
  • Mercy Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Gynecologic Cancer
Ovarian Cysts
Uterine Cancer
Gynecologic Cancer
Ovarian Cysts
Uterine Cancer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Treatment Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Heart Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
In-Office Urodynamic Testing Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Salpingo-Oophorectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Tell Us About Yourself

    About Dr. Nada Kawar, MD

    Specialties
    • Oncology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1518093293
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Women & Infants Hospital Of R I
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • U C S F Medical Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Wash U, School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • UCLA / Los Angeles, California
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nada Kawar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kawar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kawar has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kawar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kawar works at Breast Care Center in Springfield, MA. View the full address on Dr. Kawar’s profile.

    Dr. Kawar has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer, Ovarian Cysts and Uterine Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kawar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Kawar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kawar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kawar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kawar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

