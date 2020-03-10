See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Phoenix, AZ
Dr. Nada Krnjaic, MD

Internal Medicine
3.9 (20)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Nada Krnjaic, MD

Dr. Nada Krnjaic, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT JOSEPHS MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY.

Dr. Krnjaic works at Internal Medicine Lab Diagnstic in Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
Dr. Krnjaic's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Vascular Surgery Specialist PC
    2601 N 3rd St Ste 203, Phoenix, AZ 85004 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 258-3122

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Mar 10, 2020
    I loved Dr. we got to where we greeted each other with a hug. She explained everything to we would go over labs. I just wish she took my insurance. I did leave once before but went back the next year. Again I had to switch insurance I might be back to see Dr in a year if this doesn’t work out.
    Mo Lopez — Mar 10, 2020
    About Dr. Nada Krnjaic, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Croatian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1538345848
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • SAINT JOSEPHS MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nada Krnjaic, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Krnjaic is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Krnjaic has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Krnjaic has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Krnjaic works at Internal Medicine Lab Diagnstic in Phoenix, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Krnjaic’s profile.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Krnjaic. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Krnjaic.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Krnjaic, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Krnjaic appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

