Dr. Nadav Dujovny, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dujovny is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nadav Dujovny, MD
Overview
Dr. Nadav Dujovny, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from University of Illinois at Chicago (COM) and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health United Hospital and Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital.
Locations
SHMG Colon Rectal Surgery4100 Lake Dr SE Ste 205, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 Directions (616) 267-7100
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
- Spectrum Health United Hospital
- Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dujovny?
Dr Dejovne and his staff are awesome.
About Dr. Nadav Dujovny, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- 1093760357
Education & Certifications
- New York Presbyterian Hospital (GME)
- Rush University Medical Center (GME)
- University of Illinois at Chicago (COM)
- Colon & Rectal Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dujovny has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dujovny accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dujovny has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dujovny has seen patients for Pelvic Abscess, Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) and Colectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dujovny on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Dujovny speaks Hebrew.
49 patients have reviewed Dr. Dujovny. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dujovny.
