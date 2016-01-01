Dr. Ahmed accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nadeem Ahmed, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nadeem Ahmed, MD is a Pulmonologist in Alton, IL. They graduated from Brown University|Brown University / Alpert Medical School and is affiliated with Gateway Regional Medical Center, Jersey Community Hospital, OSF Saint Anthony's Health Center, Saint Luke's Des Peres Hospital and SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital - St. Louis.
Dr. Ahmed works at
Locations
-
1
Metropolitan Ob Gyn Ltd2 Saint Anthonys Way Ste 105, Alton, IL 62002 Directions (618) 463-0248
-
2
Midwest Pulmonary & Critical Care777 Craig Rd Ste 115, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Directions (314) 473-1507
-
3
Midwest Pulmonary & Critical Care2345 Dougherty Ferry Rd # 410, Saint Louis, MO 63122 Directions (314) 473-1507
Hospital Affiliations
- Gateway Regional Medical Center
- Jersey Community Hospital
- OSF Saint Anthony's Health Center
- Saint Luke's Des Peres Hospital
- SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital - St. Louis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ahmed?
About Dr. Nadeem Ahmed, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- English, Urdu
- 1376546804
Education & Certifications
- Brown University|Brown University / Alpert Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ahmed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ahmed works at
Dr. Ahmed has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Emphysema and Primary Pulmonary Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ahmed on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ahmed speaks Urdu.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Ahmed. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahmed.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ahmed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ahmed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.