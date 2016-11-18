Overview of Dr. Nadeem Alavi, MD

Dr. Nadeem Alavi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Evanston, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine- Miewestern University and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital.



Dr. Alavi works at Northshore University Health System in Evanston, IL with other offices in Vernon Hills, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.