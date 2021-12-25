Dr. Nadeem Anwar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anwar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nadeem Anwar, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Nadeem Anwar, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Charleston, WV. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / FATIMA JINNAH MEDICAL COLLEGE FOR WOMEN and is affiliated with CAMC General Hospital, CAMC Memorial Hospital, CAMC Women and Children's Hospital and University Of Cincinnati Medical Center.
CAMC Gastroenterology2930 Chesterfield Ave Ste 305, Charleston, WV 25304 Directions (304) 351-1700
- CAMC General Hospital
- CAMC Memorial Hospital
- CAMC Women and Children's Hospital
- University Of Cincinnati Medical Center
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Anwar is one of the most caring doctors I've ever met. He was my husbands post-liver transplant doctor. He made the difference in our lives!!! We were amazed at his level of knowledge and expertise. We TRULY miss his tender heart and warm spirit. I highly recommend him. We will forever be grateful for the time we spent with him.
- Gastroenterology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1487644746
- Umass Memorial Med Center
- Mount Sinai School Of Med
- Services Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / FATIMA JINNAH MEDICAL COLLEGE FOR WOMEN
