Overview

Dr. Nadeem Anwar, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Charleston, WV. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / FATIMA JINNAH MEDICAL COLLEGE FOR WOMEN and is affiliated with CAMC General Hospital, CAMC Memorial Hospital, CAMC Women and Children's Hospital and University Of Cincinnati Medical Center.



Dr. Anwar works at CAMC Gastroenterology in Charleston, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Liver Damage from Alcohol, Viral Hepatitis and Esophageal Varices along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.